The Returns At Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Equifax's (NYSE:EFX) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Equifax is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Equifax has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Equifax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Equifax here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 50% more capital into its operations. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Equifax has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Equifax has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 61% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Equifax that you might find interesting.

