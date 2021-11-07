The Returns At Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Columbia Sportswear's (NASDAQ:COLM) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Columbia Sportswear is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$409m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$591m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Columbia Sportswear has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 14% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:COLM Return on Capital Employed November 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Columbia Sportswear's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 45% more capital into its operations. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Columbia Sportswear has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 86% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Columbia Sportswear that you might find interesting.

While Columbia Sportswear isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

