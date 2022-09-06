The Returns At Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allegro MicroSystems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$128m ÷ (US$926m - US$112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Allegro MicroSystems has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:ALGM Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Allegro MicroSystems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Allegro MicroSystems here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Allegro MicroSystems Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 25% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Allegro MicroSystems has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Allegro MicroSystems' ROCE

To sum it up, Allegro MicroSystems has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 29%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

