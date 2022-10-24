The Return Trends At WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for WNS (Holdings), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$179m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$237m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, WNS (Holdings) has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the IT industry.

In the above chart we have measured WNS (Holdings)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from WNS (Holdings). The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 74% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at WNS (Holdings) thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From WNS (Holdings)'s ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what WNS (Holdings) has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While WNS (Holdings) looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WNS is currently trading for a fair price.

While WNS (Holdings) isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

