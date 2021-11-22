The Return Trends At TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TravelCenters of America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$111m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$573m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, TravelCenters of America has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured TravelCenters of America's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 3.7%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 124%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at TravelCenters of America thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On TravelCenters of America's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what TravelCenters of America has. And with a respectable 64% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for TravelCenters of America (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

