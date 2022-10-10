The Return Trends At Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thermon Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$45m ÷ (US$662m - US$113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Thermon Group Holdings has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.1%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Thermon Group Holdings Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 36%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Thermon Group Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 24% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

