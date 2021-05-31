The Return Trends At Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Service Corporation International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$15b - US$842m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Service Corporation International has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.0% average generated by the Consumer Services industry.

NYSE:SCI Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Service Corporation International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Service Corporation International.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 24%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Service Corporation International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 111% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Service Corporation International does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

