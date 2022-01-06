The Return Trends At SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SeaWorld Entertainment's (NYSE:SEAS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SeaWorld Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$330m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$407m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, SeaWorld Entertainment has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

NYSE:SEAS Return on Capital Employed January 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured SeaWorld Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SeaWorld Entertainment.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SeaWorld Entertainment Tell Us?

SeaWorld Entertainment's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 176% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, SeaWorld Entertainment has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 242% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SeaWorld Entertainment can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

SeaWorld Entertainment does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

