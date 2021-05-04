The Return Trends At Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Royal Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$244m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Royal Gold has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Royal Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Royal Gold is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 160% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Royal Gold's ROCE

To sum it up, Royal Gold is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 119% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Royal Gold does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

