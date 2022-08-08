The Return Trends At Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Royal Gold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$334m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Royal Gold has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Royal Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Royal Gold.

What Can We Tell From Royal Gold's ROCE Trend?

Royal Gold has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 151% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Royal Gold has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 24% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

