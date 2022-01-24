The Return Trends At Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Qualys, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$83m ÷ (US$756m - US$285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Qualys has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Software industry.

NasdaqGS:QLYS Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Qualys compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Qualys.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Qualys Tell Us?

Qualys is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 82%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Qualys thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Qualys' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Qualys is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Qualys can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

