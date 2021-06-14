The Return Trends At Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Perma-Fix Environmental Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$878k ÷ (US$77m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.4%.

NasdaqCM:PESI Return on Capital Employed June 14th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Perma-Fix Environmental Services' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Perma-Fix Environmental Services is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 2.0% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 30%. Perma-Fix Environmental Services could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 44% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Perma-Fix Environmental Services' ROCE

In the end, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Perma-Fix Environmental Services and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



