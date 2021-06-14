The Return Trends At NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NXP Semiconductors is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$952m ÷ (US$19b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, NXP Semiconductors has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:NXPI Return on Capital Employed June 14th 2021

In the above chart we have measured NXP Semiconductors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NXP Semiconductors here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NXP Semiconductors Tell Us?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at NXP Semiconductors. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 42%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 24% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that NXP Semiconductors has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

While NXP Semiconductors may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.