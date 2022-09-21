The Return Trends At NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ:NXPI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NXP Semiconductors is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, NXP Semiconductors has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:NXPI Return on Capital Employed September 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NXP Semiconductors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NXP Semiconductors.

The Trend Of ROCE

NXP Semiconductors has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 512% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that NXP Semiconductors has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 52% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if NXP Semiconductors can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, NXP Semiconductors does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

