The Return Trends At nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for nVent Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$402m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$612m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, nVent Electric has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Electrical industry.

NYSE:NVT Return on Capital Employed July 30th 2022

In the above chart we have measured nVent Electric's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For nVent Electric Tell Us?

nVent Electric is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 21% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On nVent Electric's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that nVent Electric has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 78% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

