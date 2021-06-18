The Return Trends At Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nova Measuring Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$62m ÷ (US$688m - US$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Nova Measuring Instruments has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:NVMI Return on Capital Employed June 18th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nova Measuring Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nova Measuring Instruments here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nova Measuring Instruments Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Nova Measuring Instruments. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 252%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Nova Measuring Instruments thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Nova Measuring Instruments' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Nova Measuring Instruments can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 769% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to continue researching Nova Measuring Instruments, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.