The Return Trends At Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mercurity Fintech Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0077 = US$87k ÷ (US$12m - US$550k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Thus, Mercurity Fintech Holding has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqCM:MFH Return on Capital Employed April 26th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Mercurity Fintech Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mercurity Fintech Holding Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Mercurity Fintech Holding is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 97%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Mercurity Fintech Holding has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has dived 93% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 4 warning signs for Mercurity Fintech Holding you'll probably want to know about.

While Mercurity Fintech Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

