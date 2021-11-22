The Return Trends At Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lawson Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$22m ÷ (US$254m - US$69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Lawson Products has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lawson Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lawson Products here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lawson Products' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lawson Products. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 83%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lawson Products thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lawson Products is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

