The Return Trends At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$25m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$228m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%. NasdaqGS:KTOS Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.8% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is utilizing 77% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KTOS is currently trading for a fair price.

