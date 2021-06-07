The Return Trends At Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kraton is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$89m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$443m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Kraton has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.1%.

NYSE:KRA Return on Capital Employed June 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Kraton's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kraton.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 144%. The company is now earning US$0.04 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Kraton appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 26% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Kraton has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Kraton that we think you should be aware of.

While Kraton may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.