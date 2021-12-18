The Return Trends At Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Innodata, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$1.7m ÷ (US$59m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Innodata has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Innodata, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Innodata's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that Innodata has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 4.4% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Innodata has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Innodata has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Innodata can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

