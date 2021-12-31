The Return Trends At Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Immersion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$17m ÷ (US$161m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Immersion has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Tech industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Immersion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Immersion is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. In addition to that, Immersion is employing 25% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Immersion's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Immersion has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 46% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

