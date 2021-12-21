The Return Trends At HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HighPeak Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$42m ÷ (US$714m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, HighPeak Energy has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.2%.

NasdaqGM:HPK Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

In the above chart we have measured HighPeak Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for HighPeak Energy.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that HighPeak Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses one year ago, but now it's earning 6.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, HighPeak Energy is utilizing 23% more capital than it was one year ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Overall, HighPeak Energy gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 51% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

