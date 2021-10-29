The Return Trends At Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Haverty Furniture Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$105m ÷ (US$761m - US$235m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Haverty Furniture Companies has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

NYSE:HVT Return on Capital Employed October 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Haverty Furniture Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Haverty Furniture Companies Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Haverty Furniture Companies. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 44%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 31% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Haverty Furniture Companies' ROCE

To sum it up, Haverty Furniture Companies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

