The Return Trends At Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Diebold Nixdorf is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$85m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Diebold Nixdorf has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 9.6%.

NYSE:DBD Return on Capital Employed July 28th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Diebold Nixdorf compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Diebold Nixdorf has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 143% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.05 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 51% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 50% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Diebold Nixdorf has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 85% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Diebold Nixdorf does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

