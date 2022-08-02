The Return Trends At Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Costamare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$538m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$476m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Costamare has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Shipping industry average it falls behind.

NYSE:CMRE Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Costamare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Costamare here for free.

What Can We Tell From Costamare's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Costamare. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 84%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Costamare's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Costamare is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 142% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

