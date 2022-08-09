The Return Trends At Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = Mex$28b ÷ (Mex$276b - Mex$63b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Coca-Cola FEMSA. de here for free.

What Can We Tell From Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROCE Trend?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 23% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROCE

To bring it all together, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 12% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

