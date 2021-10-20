The Return Trends At Chemours (NYSE:CC) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Chemours (NYSE:CC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chemours is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$462m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Chemours has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chemours compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Chemours' ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 21% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Chemours thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Chemours' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Chemours is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Chemours can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Chemours does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

