The Return Trends At Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bottomline Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0045 = US$2.9m ÷ (US$816m - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Bottomline Technologies has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:EPAY Return on Capital Employed October 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Bottomline Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bottomline Technologies here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Bottomline Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.4% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 22% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Bottomline Technologies gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 76% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

