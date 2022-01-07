The Return Trends At Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Advanced Drainage Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$338m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$414m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Advanced Drainage Systems has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Advanced Drainage Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Advanced Drainage Systems is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 157% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Advanced Drainage Systems is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 507% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Advanced Drainage Systems and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Advanced Drainage Systems may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

