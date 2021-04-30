The Return Trends At Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Activision Blizzard:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$23b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Activision Blizzard has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:ATVI Return on Capital Employed April 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Activision Blizzard compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Activision Blizzard here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Activision Blizzard Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Activision Blizzard are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 58% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Activision Blizzard has. And a remarkable 172% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

