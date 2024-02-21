The Return of Meme Cryptos? 3 Altcoins Ready to Ride the Crypto Revivial Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Recent market trends show surging interest in many top crypto projects. Of course, the mega-cap tokens are always going to lead the way, and they’re closely-watched by many close to this sector. However, it’s the meme cryptos and alt coins I think are more interesting. These projects can provide some unique real-world utility, and many remain under the radar with respect to broader market acknowledgement.

The three alt coins I’m going to discuss below could benefit from a broader rally in crypto, from the mega-caps to the meme coins. However, I think these three projects could have among the most upside in this space, leading to the potential for serious wealth accumulation over time.

Let’s dive into them!

Aptos (APT-USD)

Aptos (APT-USD) recently surged from under $5 to near $9, attracting big-time investor interest. Collaborations with blockchain networks and crypto influencers, like OKX’s endorsement, bolster its NFT capabilities. Of course, while future partnerships could drive growth, risks remain. However, this is a crypto project that’s clearly got strong momentum due to a number of intriguing catalysts.

Aptos Foundation announced a collaboration with African startup Jambo on Feb. 15, introducing JamboPhone as a rival to Solana’s Saga. Priced at $99, the Android 13 smartphone targets emerging markets. Despite similarities to AGM Mobile N1, it integrates Aptos ecosystem apps like Petra.

After the announcement, Aptos’s cryptocurrency, APT, rose approximately 3%, reaching $10.6 per CoinMarketCap. Smartphones have become a lucrative strategy for crypto projects. A good example would be Solana’s launch of their second Saga smartphone version. The Aptos team aims to ship Saga 2 by 2025, and this is a key catalyst investors should pay attention to for the network.

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD)

As an Ethereum-based utility token, there’s no wonder why Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) is one altcoin highly recommended by analysts and crypto fans. Users earn BAT for watching ads on Brave Browser, which blocks unwanted ads and protects privacy. Thus, this is a token that’s well-aligned with blockchain principles, compensating users and prioritizing privacy.

With 50M+ monthly users, Basic Attention Token is a prominent player in the world of DeFi. The Brave browser, a key fundamental focal point for investors in BAT, allows users to tip creators with tokens. Brave’s growth, now encompassing 1% of global browsers, surged due to YouTube’s anti-adblock policies, attracting Chrome users. Additionally, this project’s recent integration with Discord and Reddit has boosted user rewards.

Predictions around where this token could be headed vary, with price targets spanning a wide range, from 22 cents to $3.32. Indeed, BAT sported a lackluster performance in 2023 but showed improvement in 2024, though it trailed the overall crypto market. As of February 19, 2024, BAT was valued at around $0.2859. I think it could be headed much higher from here, if interest around this DeFi play grows as the bulls suggest it could.

TRON (TRX-USD)

Over the past decade, blockchain technology has certainly spurred plenty of debate among investors. Some suggest stablecoins are vital to this space. Others think that traditional finance rails can be integrated with blockchain technology, ushering in a new era.

For those who believe stableocins are the future, TRON (TRX-USD) is a project to consider. Tether performs more than 50% of its transactions on TRON’s network, with TRON dollar transactions overtaking the BNB Chain in 2021.

TRON has emerged as a prominent player in stablecoin payments, backed by robust performance. TRON’s efficient platform has attracted the likes ofs Tether and Circle, forcing many investors to explore its future growth drivers.

One such growth driver investors are increasingly paying attention to is tokenization. Indeed, TRON has become a major hub for real-world asset tokenization, featuring stUSDT, the second-largest RWA protocol globally. If TRON can continue to manage its token supply well, and grow its existing stablecoin and RWA tokenization exchange, this is project investors could do very well owning at current levels.

