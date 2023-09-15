The Resilience and Optimism of LatinX Communities: Catherine Addona-Peña

¡Adelante Nasdaq! — our employee resource group (ERG) that explores Hispanic, Latinx and indigenous cultures — is a driving force of our Hispanic heritage and Latinx efforts at Nasdaq. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting our members to better understand what being Latinx means to them.

Tell us a little bit about your background and role at Nasdaq.

I am the Chief Risk Officer of Nasdaq. I lead the Group Risk Management team, which includes Clearing Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management and Financial Risk Management. My primary responsibility is to ensure the firm is effectively managing risk. Before joining Nasdaq in 2022, I worked for 18 years at Goldman Sachs in various positions spanning internal audit, risk management and technology transformation.

How did you find out about the Adelante? What do you hope to take away and bring to the Latinx community?

I have always supported and advocated for affinity networks. They are essential in increasing inclusivity in the organization and promoting talented professionals who may need to be better represented. We know that diverse organizations are more successful in innovation and productivity. So, increased representation is not only the right thing to do for affinity network members, but it also positively impacts the organization.

Given my experience working with Ibero-American companies and having Hispanic family members, including my children, I have witnessed the unique challenges the Latinx community can face in Corporate America. When I arrived at Nasdaq, I reached out to offer my support in any capacity to Adelante. I was eventually asked to partner with A. Michael Smith as the network co-sponsor, a privilege I take very seriously.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member of the Adelante?

I really enjoyed introducing and welcoming Congressmember Adriano Espaillat (NY-13th District) at the Opening Bell on Dominican Independence Day. As a proud mother of two Dominican children, it was a special day for my family, and I really appreciated the opportunity to celebrate the day in such an exciting and momentous way.

How does Adelante encourage inclusivity, and how can groups outside of the Adelante network be allies to the Latinx community?

As an affinity network for our LatinX community, Adelante is vital in promoting inclusivity at Nasdaq. The network is committed to providing opportunities for our members to expand their networks, increase their profiles and accelerate career development.

Allies play a crucial role in the success of affinity networks. Allies partner, advocate, mentor and extend their network to affinity members to support and promote their success in an organization.

What does being Latinx mean to you?

I am not LatinX but given my family and professional life, I have been immersed in the LatinX culture for decades. The foundation of Latin American culture is resilience, optimism, aspiration, and innovation. I am inspired by many Latin Americans who have made incredible contributions to our society.

What is your favorite Hispanic tradition or personal cultural experience/story you’d like to share?

I’ve traveled throughout Latin America over many years, and I’ve come to admire the resilience and optimism of the culture. Regardless of their circumstances, the LatinX community always rises to face challenges with confidence, hope and grit.

I was first struck by this many years ago when I was driving through a remote region of the Dominican Republic late at night. I was going through a town with limited resources, without electricity and running water. However, throughout the trip, I could hear the sound of “merengue” and saw people dancing and singing with so much joy. Seeing the exuberance despite the challenges they were facing was inspiring. Since that time, I’ve witnessed the strength and spirit that represents the LatinX community over and over again.

This Hispanic Heritage Month focuses on three themes: prosperity, power and progress. What does this mean to you?

The Hispanic Heritage Month themes, prosperity, power, and progress, represent the tremendous contributions the Hispanic community has made in the United States and continues to make as we move forward. The Hispanic community has made many positive contributions to this country. As the community progresses economically, politically, and socially in the United States, we know our advancement as a country will also progress measurably.

