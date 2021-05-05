The Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. In that time, it is up 26%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 55%.

Repay Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Repay Holdings' revenue grew by 48%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. To be blunt the 26% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:RPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Repay Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Repay Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Repay Holdings are up 26% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 55%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 15% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Repay Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

