The Relevance of Behavioral Coaching in Family Enterprises

As we continue the succession-planning journey with the Jones family, we’ve established the importance of clarifying conversations that recognize the uniqueness of family members. We’re also recognizing how this individuality needs to be understood, and its impact on succession planning.

But what if there is significant behavioral variability in the family members, which makes conversation or even decision-making tricky? We all have experiences of family dynamics, so under what circumstances might you or I think behavioral coaching was the answer?

I can think of many, but one particular area is parents discussing wills, wealth transfer and other forms of succession planning with children, whether adult or not. Death or the prospect of it is a prohibitor to any conversation. If not known and understood, the energy surrounding money and behaviors can distort decision-making.

Digging into behavioral variability

Consider the likely dynamics in a family, even before adding the emotion of a succession-planning conversation. Let’s remind ourselves of the Jones family, whose case we have been following:

Tom and Kathy Jones are the parents. Their children Elizabeth (oldest), Eric (middle), and Christina (youngest) are the primary beneficiaries.

Now let’s look at their behavioral approach to decision making:

Dad Tom and his eldest daughter Elizabeth have similar behaviors. They are comfortable taking risks, prefer to set strategic goals, and are growth- and results-focused. Wife Kathy is more likely to acquiesce but bringing her into the conversation at all levels is essential so that there are no problems later (from her thoughts not being aired during this process). Son Eric needs security, especially in terms of family stability. His approach to decision-making will be cautious and will need guarantees to support decisions. Christina wants to maintain her lifestyle. She needs to have a balanced life, and public failure in transferring and managing the family wealth would impact her perceived public image.

The first main barrier to addressing human behavior in family succession planning conversations is that many of the behavioral variability issues are too invisible for some family members to appreciate the impact and consequences in any debate.

For others who can intuitively sense the issue is behavior-related, it has historically been too intangible for them to convince their family to address it. Therefore, allowing the more dominant and authoritarian family members to push through what they want. This often ends in frustration and, more worryingly, family rifts.

There are now new methodologies available to more directly measure and “reveal” the impact of human behavioral differences, or what is called Behavioral Variability.

An informed pause

The problem is that, in decision making, having different behavioral styles and perspectives tends to show intuition used without enough cognitive reflection, leading to sub-optimal decisions. It makes reaching a consensus in delicate conversations difficult.

Indeed, emotions run high if you are a family making decisions around the prospect of a loved one’s death. So, how to avoid behavioral variability getting in the way of making sound decisions?

My approach is a structured decision-management process, deconstructing the problem into a sequenced series of sub-judgments for independent consideration before a final intuitive decision is made. This approach is appropriate for complex decision-making that requires multiple technical, financial and behavioral dimensions.

In adopting this perspective, I’ve found that misfortune can be avoided if the early exercise of intuition is delayed until it has been enhanced with the cognitive reflection of the complex behavioral and financial data.

However, this requires families and their advisors to:

Have a more structured decision-making methodology that prevents premature or uninformed decisions and taking what may be considered impulsive action. Provide more tools, training and resources to improve the decision-making capability of each family member, therefore, improving behavioral understanding. Recognize that some family members are better than others at making specific types of decisions crucial to successful planning. These "best deciders of specific decisions" are likely to have built expertise (an intuitive capability to make the best choice) over extended periods and through multiple trial-and-error experiences.

Acknowledgement and support

Family succession planning has a unique atmosphere and features that make it especially important to discover behavioral variability. There is a strong case for behavioral coaching to help families grow together by acknowledging and supporting individual behavioral styles. Coaching can bring solutions to the process that show a more significant outcome and less likelihood of fractures to the family unit.

Next time we will look at patriarch and matriarch dynamics. Until then, reach out and share your thoughts on family dynamics in succession planning.

