The Relevance of A 247-Year-Old Book to Today's Market Problems

The Declaration of Independence isn’t the only historically significant publication from the year 1776; that was also the year Adam Smith published his seminal work, The Wealth of Nations, the theoretical foundation of free market economics. That book was published in March, so we are in an anniversary month, and many of the lessons in that book are still relevant today, nearly 250 years later. Take, for example, the concept of the “invisible hand” that guides the economies of nations.

What Smith pointed out was that if markets are left to do their thing, they often arrive at solutions to problems naturally. If the balance between supply and demand is disturbed, it impacts price, which impacts behavior so as to bring everything back into balance. Suppose there is a blight that impacts apples and restricts supply. Demand remains constant, but the reduced supply makes each apple more valuable to consumers, which is a fancy way of saying that apple prices will go up. Those higher prices make farming apples more attractive, so even as the blight is contained, more producers come to the market. Supply increases, and the price falls. Smith’s contention all those years ago was that this is just the way things work, and problems in markets tend to be self-solving.

It is important that investors understand that fundamental dynamic right now is happening before our eyes, but with bonds rather than with apples.

The current problems in banking are a result of investors coming to the sudden, seemingly shocking realization that higher interest rates mean lower bond prices, and that bonds form an important part of the assets of most banks. That has caused, in one case, a run on a bank severe enough to prompt a federal rescue plan and more generally a collapse in bank stocks. Investors, fearful of a 2008-like banking crisis, have dumped stocks and piled into “safe” assets like, you guessed it, bonds. As a result, this is what has happened to the yield for the 2-Year:

It has dropped from over 5% to below 4%, a level not seen for six months or so, in just a couple of days. Some of that drop is attributable to speculative bets on the Fed flip-flopping in the light of the problem and not hiking rates next week, but the extent of the move and the fact that it has been echoed out along the curve to the 30-year suggest that there is also a “safe haven” element to the buying. Those buyers will be stickier and won’t dump their positions once the FOMC makes its decision, so this looks like a real move down in yields, and therefore up in the price of bonds.

That won’t help Silicon Valley Bank or its investors, as they have already been forced to liquidate key bond positions at lower prices, but it will mean that the problems of others will be alleviated. As a result of the panic over the last few days, the reason for that panic has been basically eliminated. Nor is that the end of the invisible hand's effect. The worry has also caused a big drop in commodity prices, an important component of inflation. Oil, for example, is trading at its lowest level since the end of 2020, and broad-based commodity ETFs are mostly at multi-year lows too. That will ease inflation, the very problem that is prompting rate hikes.

There is a beauty to all of this that still amazes me after forty years of following the markets and making a living off it.

Given that as investors assess the impact on companies, and banks in particular at this point, they should be asking not what exposure banks have to bonds, but whether they still have them. If the answer is yes, then know that the market is doing its thing and bringing balance back after disruption. In part, this problem has arisen because a lot of people lost sight of a fundamental, eternal fact about bonds, that prices are inversely correlated to yields. Let’s not let it get worse than necessary by losing sight of another fundamental fact Adam Smith pointed out 247 years ago this month, that there is an invisible hand that guides the wealth of nations, and if we allow that hand to do its thing, we will be fine.

