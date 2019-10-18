The Reg BI Headache is Just Beginning

(New York)

There are many big concerns surrounding the new Reg BI. It is considered an industry-friendly regulation, but questions abound: can we call ourselves advisors, how should we conduct rollover advice etc. The truth is that the pain and anxiety has not even really begun. Being a principals-based rule, Reg BI really won’t be understood until enforcement has begun. Therefore, it is very hard to plan for how to deal with certain questions until one feels how the SEC is behaving in practice.

FINSUM: There is a lot of uncertainty regarding this rule. In some ways, it could turn out to be very light touch, or it could be very onerous. It all depends on how it is enforced.

