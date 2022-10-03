The recent pullback must have dismayed CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) insiders who own 47% of the company

Every investor in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders as a group endured the highest losses after market cap fell by US$41m.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CURO Group Holdings. NYSE:CURO Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CURO Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CURO Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CURO Group Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:CURO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

It would appear that 15% of CURO Group Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Douglas Rippel with 17% of shares outstanding. Michael Mcknight is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Chadwick Faulkner holds about 11% of the company stock. Chadwick Faulkner, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Donald Gayhardt, the CEO has 1.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CURO Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of CURO Group Holdings Corp.. Insiders own US$76m worth of shares in the US$162m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in CURO Group Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CURO Group Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

