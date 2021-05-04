The Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Share Price Is Up 261% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) share price has soared 261% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite.

Because Reata Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Reata Pharmaceuticals actually saw its revenue drop by 54% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 53% per year is quite surprising. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:RETA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Reata Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Reata Pharmaceuticals shareholders took a loss of 34%. In contrast the market gained about 58%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 53% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Reata Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

