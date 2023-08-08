The RealReal (REAL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

The RealReal (REAL) reported $130.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.56 million, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The RealReal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Active Buyers : 985 thousand versus 1031.4 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 985 thousand versus 1031.4 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. AOV (Average Order Value) : $537 versus $481.14 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $537 versus $481.14 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Orders : 789 versus 934.82 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 789 versus 934.82 estimated by two analysts on average. NMV (Net Merchandise Value) : $303.92 million compared to the $331.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $303.92 million compared to the $331.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Take Rate : 36.7% versus 36.75% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 36.7% versus 36.75% estimated by two analysts on average. GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) : $423.34 million compared to the $449.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $423.34 million compared to the $449.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Direct Revenue: $20.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51%.

Shares of The RealReal have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.