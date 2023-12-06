The Real Threat Behind a Brand-New AI Breakthrough

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For some, artificial intelligence’s (AI) meteoric rise sparks excitement. And for others, it poses an existential threat.

Will AI usher in an era of unprecedented prosperity and abundance? Or will it take over society, rendering humans useless?

Right now these are theoretical questions to discuss at dinner parties this holiday season – but little more. After all, we won’t know the actual answers to those questions for decades. True artificial general intelligence – or AGI, the level of AI that can do everything a human can do but better – is a long way off from becoming a reality.

Or is it?

Next-Gen AI: The Breakthrough at OpenAI

Just a few years ago, the consensus was that AGI wouldn’t be achieved in our lifetimes.

Earlier this year, the consensus shifted. And some believed AGI was about 10 years away.

Now technology experts like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang think AGI is just three to five years away.

Notice the trend?

The timeline to AGI is getting increasingly shorter. And now it’s believed that the level of artificial intelligence that could either save or kill humanity could be only a few years away.

That’s terrifying. If you’re already spooked by that sobering reality, you may want to stop reading right now.

Because new reporting actually suggests that AGI may already be here.

Reuters recently reported that OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, stumbled upon an AI breakthrough so powerful that its own researchers said it could “threaten humanity.”

This model is called Q*. And details are scant, but the company has confirmed that the model is real.

Supposedly, this model has learned how to use synthetic data to reason through complex math and science problems. If real, this is a breakthrough that experts say could be the biggest leap yet toward true AGI.

Time to sound the alarms?

I think so.

The Final Word

Now, I peg myself as an “AI Optimist.” I believe that, given its ability to augment productivity, AI will usher in an era of unprecedented economic prosperity and abundance.

I’m very confident in that.

Still, I understand that there are two sides to every coin. On the other side of AI-driven prosperity and abundance is a bleak outlook for people and businesses who don’t embrace AI.

The AI Boom is already creating a world of “haves” and “have-nots.” Just look at Wall Street. Dozens of AI stocks are up hundreds of percent this year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market – as measured by the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index – is up just 6% this year.

AI stock investors are making money hand over fist. Other investors are not.

And I’m confident this is the new norm.

Artificial intelligence will split society in two.

On one side are investors and businesses who embrace AI, invest in it, and use it to unlock enhanced productivity on the way to achieving unprecedented prosperity.

And on the other are those who neglect AI, don’t invest in AI stocks, and fail to adopt the technology in their daily lives. I believe those folks will be digging their own grave for the next several decades.

But very soon, AGI will significantly and irreversibly accelerate this split.

That’s why OpenAI’s Q* breakthrough should terrify you…

Because if you’re not on the right side of the AI Boom, you’ll be stuck on the losing side – perhaps forever.

The time to act is now.

To help you get on the right side of this boom – and get prepared for the emergence of true AGI – we’ve put together a special portfolio of AI stocks set to soar in 2024 and beyond.

Gain access to that portfolio now.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Real Threat Behind a Brand-New AI Breakthrough appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.