The Real Reason Why Direct Indexing is Gaining Adherents

Direct indexing has gone from an obscure strategy only utilized by a handful of ultra wealthy investors to one that is accessible to all types of investors. In fact, many see it as the next evolution in passive investing as it captures the major benefits such as low costs and diversification. But, it also has some additional benefits such as tax savings and greater customization. According to a recent Morningstar report, tax management is cited as the number one reason that investors are increasingly choosing direct indexing. .

Currently, there is $260 billion in assets under management that is managed via direct indexing. The most common application is to simply mimic a popular benchmark like the S&P 500 or the Russell 2000. Others will endeavor to create their own index around certain themes such as ESG or companies creating jobs in the US.

Beyond surveys, the arms race in direct indexing also indicates its growing importance. Vanguard made the first acquisition in its history when it bought Just Invest and renamed it Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management. The firm sees it as one of its key growth drivers in the coming decade. Similarly, Blackstone bought Aperio, while Morgan Stanley acquired Parametric Portfolio Associates as part of its Eaton Vance purchase.

Finsum: Direct indexing has many benefits, but tax savings is the most common one cited by advisors and clients in a recent survey.

direct indexing

clients

wealth management

diversification

