The Real Reason Roblox Stock Soared on Monday

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) updated investors on some critical metrics on Monday, Oct. 17. The figures impressed the stock market, and Roblox stock soared as much as 20% on the announcement day. This video will highlight the real reason why Roblox stock is jumping.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 17, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

