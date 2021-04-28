The Real 'Pull Forward' is in Stock Prices, Not Earnings; What that Means for Investors

If you are a consumer of financial media, you may be familiar with the term "pulled forward." It has been in the news as the accepted term for the pandemic-related boost in sales that many companies have reported in their Q1 earnings. The concept is logical enough: Covid-19 created an artificial improvement in earnings over the last few quarters due to the suitability of a company’s product for a stay-at-home environment, or pent-up demand as restrictions ease, but that either way, that improvement is not sustainable.

That makes sense, and I am sure is true in many cases, but are traders now overreacting to the idea?

The latest evidence of an overreaction came after the close yesterday when Microsoft (MSFT) reported what in other, more sensible times, would probably be described as great numbers. This is their fiscal Q3, and they seemed to beat on every available metric. EPS was $1.95 versus estimates around $1.76. Revenue showed annualized growth of 19%, the highest for Microsoft since 2018, and beat the consensus view easily. Even the growth of Azure, the company’s public cloud service, was better than expected at a massive fifty percent clip, and they guided higher than anticipated for the upcoming fiscal Q4. All great results, and yet the stock did this:

It bounced around before settling down at around 2.5% below yesterday’s close. That pattern of volatility followed by a sustained drop is remarkably similar to the reaction to Tesla's (TSLA) earnings that I wrote about yesterday, and to some extent for the same reason.

In both cases, traders simply refused to accept good results at face value. Instead, they parsed the numbers and the comments, looking for reasons to sell. In both cases, that "pull forward" effect was quoted, with the makeup of earnings added into the mix for TSLA. Also in both cases, though, that was more of an excuse for the selling than an explanation, and there are some worrying implications from that.

Take a look at the 1-year charts for MSFT and TSLA above, and it is pretty clear that the real "pull forward" effect is in their stock prices. The good news that we saw from both companies yesterday was pretty much priced in going into these earnings releases, so even great numbers were met by selling. The problem that investors face over the next few weeks is that this "pulling forward" of prices applies to more stocks than just TSLA and MSFT. It applies to the whole market, and if traders are finding reasons to sell when companies report strong beats of expectations, imagine what will happen when there is a miss or a series of misses. Or worse yet, in a few weeks, when there are no more good earnings to lend support to stock prices.

The strange thing is that we all knew this was the case. It has been obvious for a while that valuations were pricing in a lot of good news, with forward P/Es well above historical averages. Up until now, we were able to tell ourselves that this didn’t matter as long as companies met those high expectations by beating revenue and EPS estimates, laying out a case for continued growth, and issuing strong guidance. However, when stocks that do all of that are still punished, the obvious conclusion is just that the rally is overdone.

That being said, if the Fed says encouraging things and commits to continued inflation of the asset bubble this afternoon and/or if Joe Biden’s big speech this evening prompts a wave of bipartisanship and a big infrastructure and rescue package gets passed, none of this will matter. We will be moving into the next period of optimism, and the market will continue hitting new highs. If, on the other hand, the Fed so much as mentions tightening in the future, or the speech this evening isn’t a wonderful kumbaya moment in Congress, we could be heading for a correction towards more realistic levels for the stock market.

Just to be clear: None of this means you should sell everything. That is never a good idea for a long-term investor. However, repositioning your portfolio to a more defensive orientation, taking some profit on some winners, or taking out some insurance against a drop with something like a leveraged bear ETF may be smart right now. When the pull forward effect on stock prices is so strong that great earnings from MSFT can prompt a drop, the outlook for the next few weeks is not great and, given that we are in part dependent on Republicans supporting a proposal from a Democratic President to offset any potential bearishness, discretion may well be in order.

