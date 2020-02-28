The Real Opportunity Behind Amazon’s ‘No Wait’ Grocery

At least once a week, I find myself stuck in a grocery store line.ÃÂ IÃ¢ÂÂll get stuck behind someone whoÃ¢ÂÂs chatty with the cashier, or who has a book full of coupons, or who disputes every price that comes up on the scanner.

So sometimes I try my hand at one of those self-check kiosks Ã¢ÂÂ¦ but thatÃ¢ÂÂs usually a mistake.ÃÂ I may be able to pick tech stock winners, but as my wife would be happy to tell you, I should be kept far away from just about all technological gadgetry, especially TV remotes.

Bumbling through a self-check kiosk in a grocery store isnÃ¢ÂÂt that big a deal. My time isnÃ¢ÂÂtÃÂ thatÃÂ valuable.

But still, this checkout conundrum Ã¢ÂÂ¦ itÃ¢ÂÂs got to be solvable.

And maybe Ã¢ÂÂ¦ just maybe Ã¢ÂÂ¦ we got a peek at that solution earlier this week.

On Tuesday,ÃÂ Amazon (NASDAQ:) opened its first supermarket-size Go Grocery in Seattle. At Go Grocery, shoppers can whip through the store aisles picking up their organic produce, gluten-free crackers, free-range eggs, or whatever Ã¢ÂÂ and then waltz right out the door with it without waiting in line or even pulling out their wallet.

Go Grocery automatically charges shoppersÃ¢ÂÂ accounts through a smartphone app.

While the e-commerce giant has operated several Amazon Go convenience stores since 2018, this Seattle supermarket, at 10,400 square feet, is by far its largest effort. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs thanks to advances in camera, sensor and scanner technology.

And we can expect things to get bigger from here. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂve learned a lot,Ã¢ÂÂ Amazon Go Vice President Dilip Kumar said earlier this week. Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs no real upper bound. It could be five times as big. It could be 10 times as big.Ã¢ÂÂ

As someone who hates standing in line, this sounds great. And it should also be great for Amazon stock.

However, this innovation Ã¢ÂÂ as nearly all tech disruptions do Ã¢ÂÂ comes with a downside.

But also an opportunity.

In todayÃ¢ÂÂs report IÃ¢ÂÂll show you both.

Amazon Stock Showcases the Next Evolution in Shopping

Of course, Amazon isnÃ¢ÂÂt the only company making big innovations in retail.ÃÂ ItÃ¢ÂÂs just the most noticeable.

One of the biggest trends in the world today is retail automation Ã¢ÂÂ the process of automating how products you buy online get to your front door.ÃÂ This is AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs specialty, of course, but there are lots of other companies even more advanced than Amazon that are transforming retail.ÃÂ They use automated processes involving software, robotics and other technologies to get products delivered directly to your home, with very little human involvement.

And these companies are going to radically change the way we shop over the next few years.

IÃ¢ÂÂve been followingÃÂ Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:) for a while. This U.K.-based company is a world leader in online-only grocery shopping.

No, not the Ã¢ÂÂpay and pick upÃ¢ÂÂ program you see at Whole Foods, Target, and your local grocery store.ÃÂ This is something radically different.

Ocado has more than 60 technology patents already granted, has applied for 100 more patents last year, and has built the most advanced automated robotic shopping system on the planet.

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs robotic warehouses look nothing like anything youÃ¢ÂÂve ever seen.

And get this: This revolutionary tech company recently signed a deal withÃÂ Kroger (NYSE:), the largest grocery store chain in both the United States and the world.

Over the next two to three years, Ocado and Kroger will revolutionize how groceries arrive at your doorstep. The first of their 20 new high-tech grocery delivery warehouses will open soon in Ohio, and they are working on other warehouses in Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

And they just announced plans to build one in Frederick, Maryland, not far from InvestorPlace headquarters, on the site of a shuttered Toys Ã¢ÂÂRÃ¢ÂÂ Us distribution center.

Ocado already has more than 700,000 customers worldwide, and I project it will soon have 10, 20, or even 100 times that amount in the near future.

Hardly anyone knows about this company today Ã¢ÂÂ¦ but in a few years, it will be a household name.

This disruptive technology company is just one of the many innovators that is going to contribute to the widening wealth gap in America.

HereÃ¢ÂÂs what I meanÃ¢ÂÂ¦

More Money Concentrated in Fewer Hands

The top 1% of the U.S. population accrued 52% of the real income growth in America since 2009.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs because the acceleration of our technological progress allows companies to operate with just a fraction of the number of employees businesses used to require.

In other words, wealth is being concentrated into fewer and fewer hands.

Just consider these numbersÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:) employs about 170,000 people, generating around $9 billion in revenue per year. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs roughly $53,000 per employee. But tech upstart Airbnb generates five times more money per employee than Hilton.

(NYSE:) employs about 170,000 people, generating around $9 billion in revenue per year. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs roughly $53,000 per employee. But tech upstart generates five times more money per employee than Hilton. Today, there are approximately 3.5 million truck drivers in America and millions more folks who drive cars for a living. But in the years to come, as self-driving technology advances, a whole lot of these people are going to lose their jobs.

You get the point.

The best new companies of today simply donÃ¢ÂÂt need many people compared to companies from a decade or two ago Ã¢ÂÂ so the number of great jobs is decreasing while the pay for the employees who do get jobs is radically soaring!ÃÂ This is why the wealth gap gets wider and wider every single year.

And thereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing we can do to stop this trend.

It is inevitable.

IÃ¢ÂÂll see you back here soon.

Regards,

Eric Fry

Eric Fry is an with numerous "10-bagger" calls — in good markets AND bad. Eric does not own the aforementioned securities.

