The Real Good Food (RGF) Brings Global Entrees to Publix Stores

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF, or Real Good Foods, a prominent player in the health and wellness frozen food market, is making waves with its recent announcement. The company is expanding its Global Entrees platform into Publix, a renowned supermarket chain, while introducing two delectable new flavors — Tika Masala and Korean BBQ. This strategic move not only benefits Real Good Foods but also provides consumers with healthier food options.

Expanding Reach, Empowering Health

The move to expand the Global Entrees platform into Publix aligns perfectly with Real Good Foods' mission to improve human health by offering more nutritious food choices. In addition to Publix, Real Good Foods' Global Meals are now available in more than 10,000 stores nationwide.



One of the standout features of Real Good Foods' Global Meals is low sugar content. While leading national brands typically contain a staggering 60g to 80g of sugar per box, Real Good Foods' Global Meals contain less than 2g to 3g of sugar. Moreover, these meals boast a higher protein content, with RGF Asian entrees offering roughly two times the protein compared to the leading national brand, thanks to the use of whole-muscle chicken breast and a grain-free breading system.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Real Good Foods' success in developing new flavors can be attributed to its unique approach, known as RGF Labs. By engaging with the community on various social platforms, the company actively involves customers in product development and continuously seeks feedback for improvement.



The opportunity to introduce the Global Entrees line in more than 1,200 Publix stores is a significant achievement for Real Good Foods. This expansion represents another leap forward in the mission to improve human health by making nutritious foods more accessible to consumers.

Wrapping Up

The expansion into Publix and the addition of new flavors not only enhance Real Good Foods' product portfolio but also provide consumers with a wider range of healthier frozen food options. With this strategic move, Real Good Foods is solidifying its position as a leading provider of nutritious, low-sugar and high-protein meals in the frozen food market. As consumers increasingly prioritize their health and wellness, Real Good Foods is paving the way for a more nutritious future.



Real Good Food Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of RGF have increased 8.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Hot Stocks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Lamb Weston Holdings LW, Celsius Holdings CELH and Walmart WMT.



Lamb Weston, a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers worldwide, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 29.6% and 117.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 42.7%.



Celsius Holdings, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 69.6% and 154.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4.2% from the year-ago period. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



