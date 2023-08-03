The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XLRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.59, changing hands as low as $37.07 per share. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLRE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.125 per share, with $45.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.04.

