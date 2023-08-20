The Real Cost of Back-to-School Shopping

It's back-to-school season, which we all know is short for back-to-school shopping season.

We know this because just about all of us have been through it at least once, as kids. The products might have evolved over time, and the specifics might vary, but once August rolled around, we would head out with our parents to get stocked up for the new school year—pencils, books, backpacks, laptops, clothes, shoes … you name it.

But if we're being real, "back-to-school shopping season"—which focuses on the most interesting way (shopping!) parents part with their money around this time of year—paints a thick coat of varnish over a much more stressful truth. And because of that, many newer and would-be parents aren't aware of the actual costs of having one or more children in school.

YATI Tip: The more you can save for your kids, the better. These accounts can help you get started.

So today, with the help of a few parents, we're going to serve up a dose of reality and talk about the wide variety of costs involved with the back-to-school spending season.

The Tea

We're not here to downplay back-to-school spending—it's big business, and it's a big chunk of parents' pockets, which is why so much time and energy is spent on the subject.

Just consider this, from this year's edition of an annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics:

"Back-to-school spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $41.5 billion [in 2023], up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year's record."

Of course, those are pretty abstract numbers that mean nothing to parents. So, let's talk about something a little more tangible.

Families with children in elementary through high school said they plan on spending $890.07 per household, on average, on back-to-school items this year. That's an all-time high, eclipsing last year's record $864.35 by about $25.

Source: National Retail Federation

Families with children in college (including the college students themselves) expect to spend an average of $1,366.95 per household—clobbering both last year's $1,199.43 and the prior record of $1,200.32 set in 2021. (According to the NRF, back-to-college spending has nearly doubled since 2019.)

Source: National Retail Federation

The results above might refer to "spending," but it's all about shopping, with the results reflecting things like increases in required electronics and higher spending on dorm furnishings.

And, like we said above, parents spend on so much more than shopping.

The Take

Over the past week, we asked parents to look beyond the typical back-to-school shopping spending everyone normally talks about, and instead provide some insight into the other costs they rack up as the new school year commences.

The following list comes straight from parents themselves. We've set off any parent-given prices and commentary with quotes. Any numbers without a quote are either official list prices or estimates based on professional research. Anything without a number means costs vary so much that giving a number isn't helpful.

YATI Tip: If your child has to spend money at school, equip them with a prepaid debit card designed for kids and teens.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, but it's certainly exhausting. Still, it's something we think can help newer and prospective parents set more realistic expectations as they prepare to send their kids off to school:

Education

AP exams: $98 Basic school registration: "$50" Culinary arts (material fee): "$35" Electives (pay-to-play district): "$20-$75 each just for classes, more for trips, festivals, workshops, camps" Field trip fees Lab fees (high school): $20-$40 Lab fees (college): $150-$300 Lunch fees: "$600/child, upfront" "$50 loaded onto an account, would cover 2-3 weeks" Middle school overnights: "$250-$300" Parking fees (high school): $10-$40/year Parking fees (college): $50-$400/semester Physicals: $20-$50 School leadership training: "$200" School uniforms: "$500" Special class fees Stocking faculty lounges



Technology fees

Vaccines

Extracurriculars/Activities

Baton classes: "$20/week (individual), $25/month. (teams)" Baton contests: "$100 each" Class parties (donations)



Dances (dresses, shoes, tickets)

Extracurricular activities: "$100/month (swim lessons/martial arts)"



Fall lacrosse tournament

Fall travel soccer: "$110/child, $100/uniform" Marching band participation fees: "$80-$90 at one school. $400/student at another. No pay-to-play fees for current school (but gloves, shoes, etc. for about $50, which they'd have to buy at any other school)." Private musical instrument lessons: "$400"



Sports fees

Sports physical: "$30 (after insurance)"

"$30 (after insurance)" Sports tickets

Outside of School

Birthday gifts for friends: "$25-$50"

"$25-$50" Birthday party for own children: "$400-$450"

"$400-$450" Braces: "$5,000/set, and I think they always need 2 sets and if you're lucky, insurance helps with (only) 1"

"$5,000/set, and I think they always need 2 sets and if you're lucky, insurance helps with (only) 1" Gas (for taking children to school if bus is not an option)

Summer camp deposits (for 2024): "$500"

"$500" Volleyball (school/club): "$450/year, not including sports physicals, camps, and travel fees"

Out-of-the-Ordinary Supplies

Adaptive supplies (child with developmental issues) Chromebook insurance: $30/year Classroom wishlists (donations)



Extra classroom supplies (donations)

iPad insurance: $25/year

And here are a few stray pieces of wisdom from the parents themselves:

Jen Campbell Scherer, mother of three

"I always think we get hammered with fees in the fall. From school-related fall sports fundraisers/buyouts, to school pictures and fall sports pictures and dance costume fees/competition fees/tuition (has been in the thousands for me some years), plus back-to-school haircuts, doctor visits/physicals, the eye doctor for us (contacts x2, glasses x1), the back-to-school clothing and supply expenses, travel sports fees (x4 for us) and new uniforms—and don't forget the new merch for each team your kid plays for."

Shannon Sorrell, mother of two

"With sports, we spend about $1,100 per year in fees for one and about $400 per year on the other (that will likely go up next year), plus entry fees to any competitive sport games (and equipment)."

Pete Liedtke, widower, father of two

"Food is a huge thing. Throughout the pandemic and beyond all kids were provided free lunch and dinner through the schools. Even as a single parent who is making above-average salary for my area, this was a pretty significant hit to my budget, as was lowering the child tax credit."

Stephanie Berry, mother of three

"She's also required to be at every school function, which means meals, formal dresses, etc."

"Basic school clothes and school supplies are negligible, but if your kids are in extracurriculars or sports, you basically hemorrhage money all year long."

3 Quick Ways to Save More

In short? Kids are expensive—of course, that's nothing you didn't already know. But if you weren't already, you're hopefully more aware of the true costs of sending your children back to school.

Of course, awareness only gets you so far. So, we'll close today's Tea with a few quick-hit pointers that will help you save more easily (and rapidly) for these annual expenses:

Try microsavings apps: In short, microsavings apps (also often referred to as automatic savings apps) are designed to make saving easier—and in many cases, they actually help you accelerate your savings. No two microsavings apps are exactly alike, but they typically offer features such as round-ups (rounding up purchases and saving the excess), high interest rates on deposits, savings matches, cash-back rewards, and more. Get more from your savings: If you're keeping more than a few thousand dollars in a standard savings account, you're handcuffing yourself. There are numerous alternatives to savings accounts that offer far better interest rates and still provide plenty of liquidity for when you need to withdraw your money to pay for back-to-school costs. Invest in a 529 plan: Obviously, this tip isn't helpful if you need to save for, say, next year's extracurricular fees. But if you have a young child and time to spare, 529s are an education-specific investment account that makes far more sense than a traditional brokerage or retirement account. (For instance, a 529 plan is far superior to a Roth IRA if you're saving for college.) Yes, 529s are best known for being college savings plans, but you can actually use these accounts to pay for various qualified expenses in K-12, too.

That's all for this week! Thank you for reading, and we sincerely apologize if we just convinced you not to have any (more) children.

Riley & Kyle

Young & The Invested (Soon to be WealthUp)

