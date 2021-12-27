The Real Brokerage Inc. Shares Close the Day 11.1% Higher - Daily Wrap

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) shares closed today 11.1% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 493.6% year-to-date, up 493.6% over the past 12 months, and up 493.6% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $4.35 and as low as $3.55 this week.
- Shares closed 1.5% above its 52-week high and 713.7% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 26.8% lower than the 10-day average and 45.5% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
