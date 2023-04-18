The Reaction to Goldman Sachs (GS) Earnings is an Opportunity for Investors

For most of the investors I speak to, earnings season is a time of relative inactivity. Their view seems to be that it is a period to just get through, hoping that a few of their holdings catch a bid after beating expectations and that none report any disastrous misses or damaging revelations. Then, when it is all over, they take stock of the overall picture. Was it a decent quarter for corporations or not? More importantly, are CEOs confident about next quarter and the rest of the year? The answers to those questions then inform their trades and investments for the next two and a half months, before another earnings season comes along, and they pause again.

That seems like a logical way to do things if you are a long-term investor. After all, don’t market commentators like me usually say not to overreact to headlines? Yes, but there is a difference between reacting and overreacting. There are some situations where earnings season can provide a good opportunity for long-term investors.

The keys to identifying those opportunities are understanding the difference between short-term and long-term influences, and knowing what constitutes an overreaction in the market. There are times when a stock reacts to short-term factors that don’t change the longer-term outlook, and also when what is probably a one-off problem produces a big reaction in the market. Real opportunity comes when both of those things happen together, and that is what we are seeing this morning with Goldman Sachs (GS).

GS is trading significantly lower this morning despite reporting EPS of $8.79 versus a consensus estimate for around $8.10, which will puzzle some people in itself. This, however, is not a case where the reason for the reaction is hard to find. Revenue missed estimates quite significantly, and around $1.10 of that EPS came from lower loan loss provisions that resulted from the sale of loans during the quarter. So, if you strip that out, GS actually missed quite badly on both revenue and earnings.

However, if you understand the source of Goldman’s core profits, that “miss” has a good chance of being a one-off. Goldman is an investment rather than a consumer bank, and is much more reliant on trading profits than the other big banks. That is where they were weak last quarter. In particular, they missed out on the big profits made by others in fixed income trading. Obviously, that is not good, but it means nothing about what is to come this quarter or further into the future.

As someone who worked in dealing rooms for many years, I can assure you that one quarter’s results don’t mean a lot about what the future will bring. A bad call or two by a chief dealer or a significant analyst can easily result in losses by multiple traders and desks, but we all get things wrong sometimes, and most of us learn from our mistakes. The fundamental advantage that Goldman has in the market because of the size of their order flows and customer interactions hasn’t gone away, and they will still make money in the future.

This morning, traders are reacting to disappointing numbers for the last quarter, but the big drop in GS assumes that the disappointment will continue. Logically, that isn’t necessarily true. In fact, the chances of Goldman’s trading desks repeating the mistakes of Q1 going forward are slim.

The point is that in this case, the volatility that often comes during earnings season can actually work in your favor. Is Goldman a worse company now than it was yesterday? Or have they lost their status as a trading behemoth? Of course not. Their trading desks collectively had a bad quarter by their very high standards. That might result in some individuals getting smaller bonuses or even losing their jobs, but the company will remain a force to be reckoned with and will bounce back. That makes the stock at current levels a solid buy, even for long-term investors who might usually be tempted to sit out earnings season.

